You can get nearly half off one of the best gaming SSDs with this early Black Friday deal

If you've been looking for an affordable way to upgrade your gaming PC with a sweet Black Friday deal, we've got excellent news: the fantastic WD Black SN750 has just got a huge price cut.

Right now you can get the 1TB WD Black SN750 for just $134 at Amazon, making this one of the fastest SSDs you can get at that capacity and for that price.

Sure, this Western Digital SSD isn't a PCIe 4.0 SSD - that goes to its successor, the WD Black SN850 - but it's still right up against the limits of what the PCIe 3.0 interface can do, especially when it comes to PC game load times.

And, if that's a little too rich for your blood, don't worry. The 500GB version is just $62 right now, as well, so if you don't need a huge drive, you can still get an affordable drive. Hell, even the 2TB version is $274 right now, which sounds expensive, but that's a lot of storage.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 1TB: $179 $134 on Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is one of our favorite SSDs, even if it's getting a little old these days. However, don't let its long time on the market fool you, this is still one of the best SSDs on the market, and at $134 for 1TB, it's an excellent deal, too. View Deal

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 2TB: $400 $279 on Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is one of the best SSDs for gaming, and with this early Black Friday deal, you can get the huge 2TB version for $279, making for one of the best Black Friday SSD deals. View Deal

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 500GB: $62.99 on Amazon

If you're looking to build a new PC, the WD Black SN750 500GB model will make for an excellent system drive, and it'll even have enough room to store some of your favorite games for those sweet, sweet load times. View Deal

