Xbox deals offer big savings on games, gift cards, Game Pass and accessories this weekend only

Best Buy is offering up a massive range of Xbox deals this weekend, with discounts lining the shelves for a limited time. From games to premium accessories and even extending to discounts on digital credit at the Microsoft Store, there are Xbox deals to suit everyone up for grabs here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has taken a price drop to $19.99 (was $29.99), Forza Horizon 4 is $40 off at just $19.99 and Gears Tactics is now available for $24.99, down from a $59.99 MSRP. If, however, you're more interested in playing these games on subscription you'll also find a strong selection of Xbox Game Pass deals available right now as well.

You can grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $35.99 (was $44.99) or take advantage of this Game Pass PC bundle that combines discounts on a Corsair HS60 Pro headset and a three month Game Pass PC subscription to save you $30 overall - bringing the final price to just $69.98 for both.

There are plenty more Xbox deals to be found here, and you'll find all the best discounts outlined just below. Move quickly, though, because these offers will only be available this weekend.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Xbox game deals and cheap accessories in your region.

Xbox game deals

Minecraft: $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

If you're getting back to basics, a copy of Minecraft is a must. This Xbox staple is usually found for a pretty good price, but you can save an extra $5 at Best Buy this weekend.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you can't quite wait for Infinite, you can catch up on six classic Halo titles with this massive collection of games. Reach, Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 are all included in this bumper pack - and Best Buy is offering it all for $10 less right now.

Forza Horizon 4: $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

This standard edition gives you access to the massive world of Forza Horizon 4, but doesn't offer any of the additional DLC content. That said, you're still getting a steal here for $20, as we rarely see this gem in the Xbox catalogue dropping so low.

Gears 5: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The latest in the canon Gears of War series was released back in 2019 but still holds up particularly well today - especially thanks to that Xbox Series X optimization. You'll also find it for just $19.99 in Best Buy's 3-day Xbox sale.

Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Sea of Thieves has recently received a pretty hefty update, which hopes to bring players back to its pirate-laden shores once again. The online multiplayer world is back in business, then, and you can jump straight into the action for under $20 right now.

Gears Tactics: $59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Gears Tactics slows down the often chaotic guns-blazing approach of the main franchise. Instead you'll be taking on some monstrous enemies with turn based strategy in this 2020 release. Plus, at just $24.99 it's looking like a particularly solid Xbox game deal right now.



Ori and the Will of the Wisps: $29.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

The indie darling of Microsoft's library, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the second instalment in the incredibly satisfying platformer puzzler. At just $12.99 you're picking up a gorgeous game for a fantastic price as well.

Xbox gift card deals

Microsoft $100 gift card: $100 $90 at Best Buy

There's a $10 discount on this $100 Microsoft gift card at Best Buy. That's perfect if you're planning on taking advantage of some of Xbox's own digital discounts this weekend as you can already save cash before you even start spending.

Microsoft $50 gift card: $50 $45 at Best Buy

If you're looking to top up your wallet with a little less, however, you'll still find a $5 discount on this $50 gift card as well. That's essentially $5 off any full-priced game of your choosing.

Xbox Game Pass deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: $44.99 $35.99 at Best Buy

Save just under $10 on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Best Buy this weekend. That's a great offer that nets you three months of access to not only the full Game Pass library but also online play and additional discounts through Xbox Live Gold as well.

Xbox accessory deals

Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset + 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC: $99.98 $69.98 at Best Buy

This headset and Game Pass bundle offers a three month PC subscription to the Game Pass library and a set of Corsair HS60 Pro cups for $30 off their separate selling price. You'll also find this already-cheap headset discounted to $49.99 (was $69.99) by itself as well.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: $99.99 $73.99 at Best Buy

With THX Spatial Audio and adjustable game / chat levels, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is already a well priced gaming headset for Xbox. However, you can also save $26 on the green cups this weekend at Best Buy - and you'll also be able use them with PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well.

Razer Wolverine officially licensed Xbox wired controller: $159.99 $144.99 at Best Buy

If you want a little more power out of your controller, the Razer Wolverine is looking like a great buy this weekend. Best Buy has dropped the price to $144.99 in its latest Xbox deals and you're getting a super customizable gamepad overall, with extra buttons for re-mapping and a range of interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad configurations.

More Xbox deals

