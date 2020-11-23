With this Black Friday gaming PC deal, you can top the esports leaderboards for cheap

When you're looking to find the best gaming PC for your needs, it's important to think about what exactly you need. And, if you're just looking for good framerates in Valorant or Call of Duty: Warzone at 1080p, we found just the Black Friday deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix GL10DH, packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super and 16GB of RAM for just $1,099 ahead of Black Friday.

Asus ROG Strix GL10DH: $1,449 $1,099 at Newegg

This stylish gaming PC is packed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it a perfect gaming PC for anyone wanting to play some esports. It even has a nice RGB strip on the front. And at just $1,099 with this early Black Friday deal, it's genuinely worth it. View Deal

Now, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X has been succeeded in the last month by the Ryzen 7 5800X , and the RTX 2060 Super is starting to show its age, too. However, these components are practically designed for each other, and come together to form an excellent system for 1080p gaming.

And, if you're not looking to launch Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with ray tracing, holding out to try and get your hands on the scarce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 just isn't going to have the return that a solid Turing GPU is going to have. Plus, it's not like you're going to have to fight for this PC.

That AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is also great for doing some streaming or light content creation on the side, too, which means this is a fully fleshed out and flexible gaming PC.