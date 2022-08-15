What time is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero roster is about to grow – and get meaner and greener in the process.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the next TV series off the Marvel Studios production line, will arrive on Disney Plus this week. However, while the majority of Marvel TV shows have launched on Wednesdays, She-Hulk's series won't. So, you may be wondering when She-Hulk episode 1 will be available to stream.

Luckily for you, we have the answer. Below, we'll explain when you can watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's opening episode on Disney Plus. Additionally, we'll provide you with a complete rundown of when every entry in the Marvel Phase 4 project will land on the streaming service, too. We're nice like that, you see.

So, without further ado, here's when the next Marvel Disney Plus series will be available to watch.

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law coming to Disney Plus?

She-Hulk will make her MCU debut on August 18. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 will land on Disney Plus on Thursday, August 18 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5 PM AEST.

Originally, She-Hulk's TV show was going to launch on Wednesday, August 17, just like Loki season 1, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms Marvel did. However, new episodes of the MCU's newest Hulk-ing machine's TV series will land a day later instead.

What's behind the change? Disney hasn't confirmed why, but we suspect it's to do with the next Star Wars TV show, aka Andor.

The Rogue One prequel series will arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 21. If She-Hulk released weekly on Wednesdays, too, the pair would inevitably collide in mid-September and compete for viewers' attentions. That was a situation that Ms Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi had to contend with in June, with the latter winning that particular fight. Clearly, Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm don't want a similar situation to develop here, hence She-Hulk's release date being moved.

For those who want to know how much time you'll need to set aside for She-Hulk's premiere, it's not a lot. Episode 1 has a runtime of 35 minutes and 22 seconds, but a small chunk of that is reserved for its end credits. In actuality, the episode will last for just over 30 minutes, so you'll have time to catch it before you go to sleep or head out to work (in the US and UK respectively). Alternatively, for those in India and Australia you won't need to spend a large portion of your evening post-work or school watching it.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus: full release schedule

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will run for nine weeks. (Image credit: © Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows in WandaVision's footsteps by receiving a nine-episode first season. If you're curious to learn about when each episode will arrive, here's its full weekly release schedule:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – Thursday, August 18

– Thursday, August 18 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 –Thursday, August 25

–Thursday, August 25 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – Thursday, September 1

– Thursday, September 1 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – Thursday, September 8

– Thursday, September 8 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – Thursday, September 15

– Thursday, September 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – Thursday, September 22

– Thursday, September 22 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – Thursday, September 29

– Thursday, September 29 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – Thursday, October 6

– Thursday, October 6 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – Thursday, October 13

