UFC 253 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Costa (and full card) in the US

The UFC is taking things back to Fight Island this weekend, with a long-awaited Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa main event. The stage is set for a night of explosive action and we're showing you exactly how to live stream UFC 253 online and watch Adesanya vs Costa and the rest this weekend.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa live stream With no in-person spectators, UFC 253 will take place to hit US primetime broadcast slots despite taking place on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). The main card is expected to begin at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT - and and American readers wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ will be the place to watch the fight.

Adesanya and Costa both want this fight, and they both want that belt even more. Both these contenders are facing an all or nothing result, with the loser walking away with their first loss and the winner taking the middle-weight championship title. Adesanya has gone 8-0 in his UFC career, with Costa trailing with a 5-0 record, but both also hold no losses in MMA terms either.

That makes for a stunning matchup, and one that will see Adesanya's striking prowess go up against the previously unbreakable power of Costa. One's quick, the other's big, and this is exactly where middle-weight matchups are at their finest.

Costa has stepped up to this challenge, and is looking to bring down the UFC's new poster child with an early wall of brute force. The 185lb Brazilian contender has been ranked second in the middle-weight class since March 2020, so there's never been a better time for the Adesanya vs Costa matchup to take place.

But that''s not all UFC 253 has in store, as the light heavyweight belt is also up for grabs when Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz go toe-to-toe for the empty slot.

Read on to learn how to find a UFC 253 live stream.

UFC 253 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Costa and Saturday's full card online

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 253 tonight in the US, with that massive Adesanya vs Costa fight the main event slated to start at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 253 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total.

UFC 253 full card: all of Saturday's fights

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa; Middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Błachowicz; Light Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval; Flyweight

Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks; Women's Bantamweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov; Featherweight

PRELIMS

Brad Riddell vs Alex Da Silva; Lightweight

Diego Sanchez vs Jake Matthews; Welterweight

Shane Young vs Ľudovít Klein; Featherweight

William Knight vs Aleksa Camur; Light Heavyweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes; Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov vs Danilo Marques; Light Heavyweight