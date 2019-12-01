Top Christmas gifts for Apple fans: the perfect pairings for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Struggling to think of the perfect Christmas gift for a friend or family member this year? Here at TechRadar we want to help out with your Christmas gift list.

TechRadar's Christmas gift guides We're bringing you a tech-focused Christmas gift guide every day up to the big day itself, to help fuel your present buying inspiration. Day 1: Gifts for Apple fans

If you're buying for an Apple fan, you're in luck as we've rounded up some of the best Christmas gifts for those who have a soft-spot for the Cupertino, California-based firm.

If they have an iPhone, iPad, MacBook or Mac we've got you covered with our run-down of the best Christmas gifts for Apple device owners.

We have a range of gifts at various price points, so if you're looking for a main present (such as an Apple Watch or DJI drone) or a stocking filler (check out the cases and adapters) there's something for everyone here.

(Image credit: Spigen)

iPhone and iPad Cases

iPhones and iPads are expensive bits of tech, so it's always worth protecting them, and cases are a cheap yet very effective gift – is there anything better than giving the gift of a non-smashed screen?

We've rounded up the best cases on offer for a range of iPhones and iPads, from the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models, to older handsets and slates that many still own, so click the link in the box that's relevant to you.

In our iPhone cases round ups you'll find a variety of styles, shapes and price points to suit all needs - whether you're looking for simple, stylish protection, or rugged, all-action security.

Beasts of Balance

Competitive, balancing fun for all the family

Great family fun

iPad/iPhone brings beasts to life

Can get repetitive after a while

Beasts of Balance fuses evolution with Jenga skills in a battle of mutational dominance.

Easy to learn, but devilishly difficult to master, this isn't just a game for the kids. You can bring the plastic model animals to life via the accompanying app for iPhone and iPad, which also keeps track of the different beasts you create.

We had great fun going head-to-head to see who could create the most beasts, and it's something that will go down a treat once all the turkey has gone.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

A smart stylus for iPad and older iPad Pro owners

Accurate stylus, great for drawing

Limited app support

Get past its slightly smirk-inducing name, and you'll find the Apple Pencil is great to use – although it's only compatible with a selection of (mainly older) iPads.

The first generation Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9 (2015), iPad Pro 9.7 (2016), iPad Pro 12.9 (2017), iPad Pro 10.5 (2017), iPad Air (2019), iPad Mini (2019), iPad 10.2 (7th gen) and iPad 9.7 (6th gen).

For the new iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) you'll need to see the second generation Apple Pencil below.

Results using the Pencil are rather good (the latency when taking notes is great), although it's not quite the same as the feel of writing using traditional implements.

For those who like to take quick notes and/or sketch on their iPad though, there really is no better tool than the Pencil.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

A smarter stylus for the new iPad and iPad Pros

Improved new look

Wireless charging

Not the cheapest accessory

If the person you're present hunting for is lucky enough to already own the iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), then the new Apple Pencil is a great gift.

It's got a new, squarer design, a magnetic body allowing it to cling to the side of slate, wireless charging and gesture controls, making it more practical and easy to use.

In terms of gesture controls, you're able to simply switch tools by tapping the side of the new Pencil. Plus, you can customize your own gestures, which should come in handy when using non-Apple drawing apps.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

Expand the practicality of your MacBook

Gives you HDMI and USB ports

A little pricey

Apple's recent MacBook series have plenty of pro points, including a premium design, excellent screens and plenty of power, but there is one area where they're not so hot - ports.

If you know someone who has a newer MacBook, they could well benefit from an adapter - an easy way to increase the practicality of their laptop.

This USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter plugs into one of the MacBook's USB-C ports, turning it into three. You get HDMI, standard USB and a USB-C trio with this adapter, allowing you to plug in a host of peripherals.

You can also plug this adapter into an iPad to mirror its screen on an external display - making this a highly versatile device.

LifePrint Photo and Video Printer

Print Snapchats, Live Photos, Facebook videos and more

Use app to play video embedded in prints

Works with a number of apps

Easy to use

Photo paper refills not cheap

LifePrint can print photos and videos from your iPhone's Live Photos gallery, Snapchat, Vine, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, GoPro videos and more.

While the printouts themselves are still images, you can fire up the Lifeprint app on your iPhone or iPad and move it over an image to play an embedded video.

The images also have a sticky back, allowing you to stick the photos pretty much anywhere you like.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple AirPods Pro

For the tech-savvy, style-conscious music lover

Super noise-cancelling

Sound is excellent

Controversial looks

Their look may be controversial, but there's no arguing that Apple's new AirPods Pro are astonishingly easy to pair, use and pack away in their charging case.

These truly wireless ear buds may be tiny, but they pack a decent audio punch, with superb sound quality delivered through a now-iconic Apple design.

New for the Pro model of AirPods is noise-cancelling technology which does a great job of blocking out the outside world - but there's a handy transparency feature which allows sounds around you in - perfect if you need to listen out for traffic or someone starts speaking to you.

Another bonus is the battery life, with the AirPods Pro capable of five hours of playback from a single charge – and pop them into their case and they'll use the internal battery in that to charge up again, keeping you away from a wall plug for longer.

Read our Apple AirPods Pro review

Apple Watch

For iPhone fans who want to keep in touch and stay fit

Good smartwatch battery life

Clear, bright screen

Can be used without a phone

Siri still patchy

Wearables are hot property these days, and the Apple Watch is the perfect companion for any iPhone-owner.

While Apple's newest wearable - the Apple Watch 5 - is at the pricey end of the spectrum, both the Apple Watch 4 and Watch 3 are still available, providing more affordable options with many of the same features.

There's a lot to love on these watches, from the clear, bright OLED screen and fitness smarts to the easy-to-change straps and wealth of apps available.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Mavic Mini

The ultimate outdoor companion

Smart, collapsible design

Incredibly stable video capture

No registration needed

No object tracking

The DJI Mavic Mini is a masterful balance of portability, price, image quality, and convenience.

Its featherweight, foldable design means you can fly it without needing to register it first, and despite its size it still manages to offer remarkably stable video.

The Mavic Mini doesn't have object tracking or object avoidance, and doesn't capture 4K video, topping out at 2.7K at 30fps; but it weighs no more than five golf balls, lasts a solid 30 minutes in the air, and could fit in a large jacket pocket if needed – which means this mighty, mini drone's pros soar way above its cons.