Three days with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: here’s what we think so far

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus don't go on sale until March 16, but we've already had a few days with our review unit of the S9 Plus and we're able to share with you how we're getting on.

The big feature on the Galaxy S9 Plus is the expansive 6.2-inch display which dominates the front of the handset, and unlike other all-screen phones we saw at MWC 2018, it doesn't have that iPhone X-like notch at the top.

While we've already had three days with the phone, we haven't stress-tested it yet - you'll need to wait for our full, in-depth Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review for that - but can give you insight into it with first impressions.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it

At first, or even the tenth glance, the front of the Galaxy S9 Plus looks identical to the phone that preceded it. It’s a bit thicker and heavier than the Galaxy S8 Plus but also a tad bit shorter with slightly reduced bezels. These changes aren’t really noticeable but improve the overall feel of the device in your hand.

Where you do notice a couple of changes is when you turn the phone over. There are two cameras on the Galaxy S9 Plus instead of one and they are stacked vertically. Below them, sits the fingerprint sensor which is now very easy to reach compared to the S8 Plus where it sat next to the single camera lens. We do wish that the sensor was a bit taller in size but it gets the job done.

With the new location of the fingerprint sensor as well as the combination of using Face unlock with the Iris scanner, unlocking the Galaxy S9 Plus is a whole lot easier and faster than the previous version of the phone.

In fact, Samsung has made considerable improvements with speed and we're surprised that there wasn’t any time allocated to the performance of the S9 Plus during the launch presentation.

The new Exynos 9810 processor along with 6GB of RAM make the S9+ feel very zippy and a lot more smoother than any other Galaxy phone from the past. Moving between applications or scrolling through lists were mostly stutter-free.

Bixby levels up

Samsung has laid out the grand plan for it’s virtual assistant Bixby and SmartThings integration between all of its appliances and devices in the next couple of years. While Bixby is still at it’s first version, it has gain some new smarts where it can do live translation by simply pointing the camera at a foreign language.

It's also much faster and smoother on the Galaxy S9 though that could be attributed to the new processor. Samsung mentioned that Bixby 2.0 will be released later in the year (maybe with the Galaxy Note 9) and we're excited to see what Samsung does with it.

Taking mobile photography to new levels

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus have the first cameras in the industry that switch aperture either automatically based on lighting conditions, or manually using the pro mode. The camera works at f/2.4 aperture when there is plenty of light and at an industry leading f/1.5 when light levels go below 100 lux.

We haven’t had a chance to test the camera thoroughly but with our limited usage, it can take some stunning shots- though not as effortlessly as the Google Pixel. If you put some thought into framing your shot, there’s a good chance that the S9 will take a better shot than any other phone currently available. Here are some pics we took with the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Also new to the camera is super slow motion video that can capture at 960fps.

More testing to be done

On the surface the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may appear to be pretty much the same phone it's replacing, but it's more complex than that.

It means we have a lot more testing to do before we publish our full review. We'll continue to test the phone, but for more, check out our Galaxy S9 hands on and Galaxy S9 Plus hands on.

