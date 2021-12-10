This week's best gaming laptop deal is this RTX 3050 Ti HP for just $799

Still looking for a new gaming laptop in the build-up to Christmas? We'd single out this 16.1-inch HP Victus for $799.99 (was $999.99) as the best post-Black Friday gaming laptop deal we've seen so far.

A $200 price cut really makes this one shine in our eyes considering it's managing to pack in an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These specs aren't super high-end of course, but they're very, very competitive indeed considering most gaming laptops over Black Friday didn't feature the 'Ti' variant of this graphics card at this price point.

Having a slightly better graphics card is going to give you a little bit more horsepower when playing your favorite games at 1080p - helping you squeeze out a few more frames per second. The RTX 3050 Ti, being one of Nvidia's most recent cards, will also allow you to enable the latest graphical features like Ray-Tracing and DLSS.

If you're on the hunt for something a bit more powerful, we'd also recommend this Acer Nitro 5 at Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,099) and this Gigabyte G5 for $999 (was $1,199) at Newegg. The former is only on sale for today (Friday) and features a very, very hefty CPU for the money. The latter, on the other hand, is one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals on the market right now with an RTX 3060 graphics card - a worthwhile upgrade if you're looking to really max out those games.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $999 HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $999 $799.99 at HP

Save $200 - This HP Victus packs in an RTX 3050 Ti, Intel Core i5-10400H, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for a very reasonable price thanks to HP's gaming laptop deals this week. While not super high-end, this machine features a really nice modern aesthetic and enough power to easily handle most games at 1080. Definitely our top choice for overall bang for the buck today.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

Save $200 - With an RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-11800H, this Acer Nitro 5 is going to kick out an impressive performance for the price. While we'd have loved to have seen an RTX 3060 graphics card at this budget, the processor in this machine is incredibly powerful for the money. Overall, it's a fine mid-range choice that won't let you down if you're willing to spend a bit extra.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199 Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199 $999 at Newegg

Save $200 - Another superb gaming laptop deal, this Gigabyte G5 comes with an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-10500H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. While the CPU on this machine is a bit weaker than the Acer above, the RTX 3060 in this machine is going to do a lot of heavy lifting. In short, it's the top pick if you're really looking to max out those games for a few years. Note, to get your full discount here you'll need to apply for a mail-in rebate.

