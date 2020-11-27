This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal may not save you money, but you do get a freebie

Bag yourself a free $20 gift card when you purchase the Oculus Quest 2 as part of NewEgg's Black Friday deals. It's a great way to experience exciting adventures when you're stuck at home, making this fantastic VR headset a must-have for those looking for an escape.

While there's no money off - the Quest 2 has only just launched, so that's no surprise - this Black Friday deal gets you a free $20 NeweEgg gift card, which you could use on another Black Friday bargain, or give as a gift - just in time for Christmas.

Oculus Quest 2 256B + free $20 gift card: $399.00 or $66.50/pm at NewEgg

Staying at home has just got better with this VR headset. Providing an immersive entertainment experience, you can watch live concerts, films and exclusive events all from the comfort of your sofa. Don't forget you can play VR games too.

What does the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset do?

The Oculus Quest 2 is the most advanced VR system yet, giving you access to hundreds of VR games and experiences - with no PC or console required. The new technology allows you to explore virtual worlds uninhibited and experience freedom while gaming.

The VR headset has speedy performance and incredible graphics, boasting 50% more pixels than the original Quest, making the whole gaming experience more immersive.

The captivating technology allows you to take a break from gaming to experience live concerts, groundbreaking films and exclusive events. You can also use it to virtually meet up with your friends in interactive worlds and take part in multiplayer competitions, helping you stay connected.

To find out more, check out our full review of the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset.

