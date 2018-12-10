This Nintendo Switch deal takes $25 off the top

In case you missed your chance to buy a heavily discounted Nintendo Switch, Best Buy has the next best thing with this bundled deal.

Best Buy taking $25 off a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 and a pair of Joy-Con Wireless Wheels. That might not sound like savings that are too spectacular, but the discount effectively makes the Joy-Con Wireless Wheel a free accessory while taking $10 off a fantastic arcade racing game you really shouldn’t miss.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 and Joy-Con Wireless Wheels: $375 $349 at Best Buy

The Switch is arguably Nintendo’s best console of all time, and this package gets you a unit with the cool neon blue and red controllers plus a fantastic game and some nifty accessories. Best of all, its going for $25 off today in an exclusive Best Buy Doorbuster deal.View Deal

Post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we haven’t seen many deals that take the Nintendo Switch below its retail price, so a discount like this will become increasingly rare to find as we close in on the New Year.

Once again, we’ll note that this is an especially good deal for those already set on buying Mario Kart 8 along with their new Nintendo Switch.