The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, but before you rush to fill your basket with discounted Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, you need to know about this money-saving trick. Right now, you can buy two $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards for just $85 (was $100) - effectively giving you $15 off whatever $100 worth of games you choose to get with them.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Add both cards to your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 to pick up even brand new titles like Pokémon Pokopia for less. The gift cards are delivered instantly, but there's no pressure to spend some or all of your credit right away. It's always worth having some credit on your account so you can pick up the next big release right away.

As a bit of a gaming deal fiend, I always take advantage of gift card discounts like this.

Today's best Nintendo gift card deal

Save 15% 2 x Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card: was $100 now $85 at Newegg This $15 discount on $100 worth of eShop credit is well worth snapping up if you were planning on buying any Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 games in future. You're effectively getting a $15 discount on any software that you want here, including brand new games like Pokémon Pokopia.

These gift cards will be delivered via email, and can only be activated by users with a Nintendo account in the US region.

To redeem them and add the funds to your account, just head to the official Nintendo redemption page and enter both codes one at a time, following the in-screen instructions for each.

You can also do it from your console itself. Simply open the Nintendo eShop, press the Enter Code button, and then type it in before hitting OK.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals