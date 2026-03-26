If you're searching for a more affordable Nintendo Switch controller than the first-party offering, then PowerA has you covered. It's slashed the price of some of its officially licensed models as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale - and yes, they're even compatible with Switch 2.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

With prices starting at under 30 bucks, they're ideal spare or replacement gamepads. They're also a great way to get more players involved in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Mario Kart World without having to break the bank. I've tested these models in the past, and they're decent for the price.

One thing to note, though, is that while these pads are all compatible with Switch 2 (and work well in my experience), they don't have the new Switch 2 exclusive inputs like the C button because they were originally designed for the original Switch.