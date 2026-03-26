These licensed PowerA Nintendo controllers are less than half price of the official Pro Controller — and even work with Switch 2
Now you're playing with power
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If you're searching for a more affordable Nintendo Switch controller than the first-party offering, then PowerA has you covered. It's slashed the price of some of its officially licensed models as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale - and yes, they're even compatible with Switch 2.
• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale
With prices starting at under 30 bucks, they're ideal spare or replacement gamepads. They're also a great way to get more players involved in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Mario Kart World without having to break the bank. I've tested these models in the past, and they're decent for the price.
One thing to note, though, is that while these pads are all compatible with Switch 2 (and work well in my experience), they don't have the new Switch 2 exclusive inputs like the C button because they were originally designed for the original Switch.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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