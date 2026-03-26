These licensed PowerA Nintendo controllers are less than half price of the official Pro Controller — and even work with Switch 2

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Now you're playing with power

PowerA Switch controllers.
(Image credit: PowerA)

If you're searching for a more affordable Nintendo Switch controller than the first-party offering, then PowerA has you covered. It's slashed the price of some of its officially licensed models as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale - and yes, they're even compatible with Switch 2.

View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Today's best PowerA controller deals

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Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

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