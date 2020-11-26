This might be the best value Black Friday gaming laptop deal yet

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals are the ones that can get you a high-end gaming laptop at a mid-range price, and Costco has an MSI GE75 Raider Black Friday deal that is the perfect example.

This GE75 Raider is packed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an RTX 2070 and 16GB of RAM. It's also got a 17-inch FHD screen with a blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great match for esports players. For Black Friday, you get all of that for just $1,199 - a price we'd normally expect a GTX 1660 laptop for.

Basically the only reason this laptop is going for so little right now is because the RTX 2070 Super is out now, which makes the GPU slightly outdated. But that GPU isn't fast enough to make a laptop with the non-Super variant not worth the cash - far from it. This laptop is still more than enough to max out pretty much every game you can throw at it, even with ray tracing enabled.

MSI GE75 Raider: $1,499 $1,199 at Costco

The MSI GE75 Raider is a great workhorse gaming laptop, with a 17-inch 1080p display, an RTX 2070 and a Core i7. This is a gaming laptop that you'll be able to use to max out your favorite PC games, and you can pick it up for just $1,199 at Costco. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we've included some MSI GE75 deals down below, so you can get a great deal no matter where you're at.