This $599 Dell G15 is the best cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal so far

On a budget and looking for Black Friday gaming laptop deals? This Dell G15 for $599 (was $1,018) is quite possibly the best bang for the buck option out there, especially if you're a casual gamer.

The combination of a GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD won't win any prizes for outright performance, but it's great for getting started - plus, this is one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen to feature these specs.

It's a great option in particular if you're looking to play games with lower system requirements like Fortnite, Minecraft, Valheim, or most indy titles, for that matter. It will still play those triple-A titles, too but expect to drop down a few of those settings if you want 60 fps across the board.

Available in limited quantities, this early Black Friday deal from Dell is part of its 'Black Friday sneak peek' sale and therefore liable to sell out if it's popular. You could wait a little longer to see what else comes up in the upcoming Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but we'd definitely say this one's a great option - especially since super-cheap options have been quite rare this year.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Dell G15

Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,018 Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,018 $599.99 at Dell

