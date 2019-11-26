This Dell G3 15 deal is the cheapest Black Friday gaming laptop that doesn't suck

We love the Dell G3 here at TechRadar. Something about its run-of-the-mill and economical design combined with competent components makes it easy to recommend to anyone that just needs an affordable laptop. This Black Friday deal just makes it an even easier recommendation.

Best Buy has a Black Friday sale on the Dell G3 15 running today only, so you better act fast. It cuts the price of the laptop down to $679 from $999. For that price, you'll get a gaming laptop strapped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti – more than enough to play all the latest PC games at 1080p.

Dell G3 15: $999 $679 at Best Buy

The Dell G3 15 might not be the prettiest laptop out there, but it may just be the most economical, especially at just $679 with this Black Friday deal. View Deal

With this Black Friday laptop deal, we'd typically expect laptops to be cheap, slow and filled with third-rate components, but that's really not the case here. Not only is Dell a brand you can absolutely trust, with some of the best customer support in the game, but the components are what you'd typically find in a laptop costing more than $1,000.

It does look like a gaming laptop, so you'll have to deal with that, but it's not as egregious as some other options out there. It has a black and blue chassis that is pretty subdued, considering its price tag. Really, if you're looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't suck, and you don't have a ton of cash, you really could do a lot worse than the Dell G3 15.