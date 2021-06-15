This brilliant MacBook Pro 13-inch deal is the lowest price its been on Amazon

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 just around the corner, we're starting to see some great early deals trickling in. This is great news for fans of Apple's MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020), with the 512GB version now available for an incredible $1,300 (was $1,499) This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon for the Apple silicon-powered MacBook Pro, only dropping this low once before since its release in late 2020.



If you've clicked through and are seeing a slightly higher price, then don't panic as Amazon sneakily added a $50 coupon to the deal that will automatically apply itself at checkout. This isn't clearly displayed, but can you see it mentioned underneath the offer itself in green text if you want some reassurance.



The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) is a fantastic choice for professionals and students alike, featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display that's perfect for watching your favorite shows between working. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, giving you safe access to all the latest IOS apps and features.

It's worth picking up this absolute steal of a deal before the offer closes, as we anticipate offerings for coveted products like the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) will be highly in demand and at risk of selling out fast.

As we've only seen the price of this new MacBook Pro dip this low once previously, it may be some time until you get a bargain this appealing again.

When Apple introduced its 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU M1 chip last year, it made some serious waves in the world of tech, leaving rivals like Intel in the dust when comparing performance and price. It's little wonder the M1 line of products such as the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and the Mac mini (M1, 2020) have been so highly praised since they hit the market.

