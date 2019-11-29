This Black Friday RAM deal is so good, everyone should take notice

While its impact can occasionally be overstated, RAM remains one of the easiest ways to upgrade your computer, especially if you're getting ready to break into professional workloads – and right now you can pick up 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V RAM for cheap, and this isn't the slow stuff, either.

Newegg has this speedy and capacious RAM available for $109 on Black Friday, making it some of the cheapest RAM you can get right now, especially if you want a lot of fast memory. We've seen some kits of RAM for around the same price at Amazon, but it's all much slower than this 3,200MHz kit. It's also available for the same price over at Micro Center, but you'll have to walk into a store, and who wants to do that?

Now, at this low price you're not getting RGB lighting or a stylish design (in fact, it's a bit ugly), but performance is what counts when it comes to the best RAM anyways, and this kit delivers that in spades.

G.Skill Ripjaws V | 32GB | 3,200MHz: $109 at Newegg

This isn't the prettiest RAM on the market, but it's got the speed and capacity going for it. If you just need 32GB of RAM, it doesn't really matter what it looks like, and the G.Skill Ripjaws V is more than fast and capacious enough to get the job done.



View Deal