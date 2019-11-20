This 32-inch curved Samsung monitor Black Friday deal delivers immersion on the cheap

Curved monitors were once the height of computer luxury, but Samsung and Walmart are looking to change that for this Black Friday season.

The duo are selling a 32-inch curved monitor for less than $200 in advance of the shopping holiday as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sale.

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor is $349 $179 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $170 off list price.View Deal

This is undoubtedly a steal for a curved monitor that uses the arguably superior VA (vertical alignment) panel type, which offers higher contrast ratio than TN or IPS panels. As such, you're looking at a 3,000:1 contrast ratio here in a screen that displays 99% of the sRGB color gamut and 73% of the Adobe RGB gamut.

With all of that considered, this is an excellent choice of monitor for playing games at 1080p resolution, as it even features a gaming mode for faster input delay. It's going to be tough to beat a deal like this for gamers this Black Friday or even Cyber Monday.