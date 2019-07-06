These Samsung phone deals are worth a look if you're scared of Galaxy Note 10 pricing

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might now be just around the corner (August 7, to be precise) but considering it is rumoured to be coming with a price tag of £1,000+, it is likely to be taking a graceful leap over most users' budgets.
Luckily, the release of a new phone tends to mean price drops on the older handsets. In this case, we're now seeing some excellent prices across a range of Samsung phone deals.
Whether you want a decked out Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, an affordable Note 9 with tonnes of storage or even just a cheap Samsung phone, there seems to be an option for everyone right now.
We've listed our top picks below for Samsung deals to make you forget about the new and shiny (and oh so expensive) Samsung Note 10. Or you can see everything on the market with our mobile phone deals page
1. Go big on storage with the Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm
If you're in the market for a Galaxy Note 9 deal then we can't think of any better option. For just £37 a month and nothing upfront you're getting not just 50GB of data each and every month, but also that boost to 512GB of memory. There really are no downsides to this offer.
2. The big kahuna of Samsung S10 Plus deals
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm
There's an argument to be had that you might as well go all out on your phone contract. If that's a belief you agree with then this is the contract for you. It's the Galaxy S10 Plus - our number #1 rated best smartphone out right now - with a scarcely comprehensible 100GB of data. You'd think you'd have to pay tonnes to get it but this is actually one of the more affordable S10 Plus deals out there - it's a no-brainer.
3. Flagship specs, affordable prices - we present the S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
As much as we love the offer above, it is still pretty expensive. If you want the best of Samsung at a lower price, this S10e offer could be perfect. At just £30 a month, this is a super affordable way to grab loads of data on a new phone.
4. Go cheap with this Galaxy A70 deal
Samsung Galaxy A70 | Vodafone | 99p upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
This Samsung Galaxy A70 deal can be considered genuinely among the ranks of the most affordable mobile phone deals out there. At £20 a month this device is nearer to budget than mid-range in price, while still offering high-end 2019 Samsung specs. Pay an additional £4 and you can upgrade to 5GB of data instead.
