NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 17 (game #75)

It's Friday, the sun is shining (where I am at least) and it's a fine day to play Strands, the NYT's new-ish word game. If you haven't played before and have landed here curious to see what it's about, check out my What is NYT Strands? hub. If you already know all about it, read on for my hints and to see how I did today.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #75) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Looking for a mate

NYT Strands today (game #75) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • PRIME • LIME • PREEN • GOING • CHOPS • BETTER

NYT Strands today (game #75) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Singular vision

NYT Strands today (game #75) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Second: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #75) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #75, are…

CHOPSTICK

MITTEN

PLIER

BOOKEND

TONG

WING

EARPLUG

SPANGRAM: PAIRED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

It took me a while to make a breakthrough here, but once I had the concept it wasn't too bad. The theme clue of 'Looking for a mate' is nicely cryptic; it makes sense once you know that the spangram is PAIRED or identify an answer or two, but could be several other things until then. For instance, I thought it was a chess reference at first, so was delighted when I spotted 'rook', but that was either a coincidence or a deliberate red herring.

It was only when I randomly uncovered CHOPSTICK that I realized what was going on. Even then, it was quite hard to find other answers, because 'things that go in pairs' is not as obvious as some other recent Strands puzzles. However, finding the spangram made the task a bit simpler by virtue of reducing the number of permutations for many of the letters, and I eventually managed to find the other solutions.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 16 May, game #74)

BITTER

SALTY

SWEET

SOUR

UMAMI

PIQUANT

SPICY

TART

SPANGRAM: FLAVORS