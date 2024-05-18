Don't wait for Memorial Day: shop today's 11 best Apple deals with record-low prices

We're still a few weeks out from Memorial Day, but the Apple deals are already coming in thick and fast. Right now, you can already get some superb record-low prices on the latest MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and many other models.

Firstly, the big news is that the new MacBook Air M3 is currently going for $949 (was $1,099), and the new iPad Air for $769 (was $799) at Amazon. Both these models are brand new - and in the case of the iPad - and have not even been released yet. Safe to say, both of these deals are record-low price cuts that we're not expecting to be bettered on Memorial Day itself.

And it's not just the newest models that are covered in today's Apple deals ahead of Memorial Day - there are also some superb discounts on slightly older iterations. Take the 2022 iPad Air for the incredibly low price of just $399 (was $599) at Amazon. This particular model has just been superseded, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a mid-range laptop.

11 excellent Apple deals ahead of Memorial Day

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99. That price matches the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low we briefly saw last week. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are down to their lowest price this year with a hugely competitive deal at Amazon. The near enough $100 discount makes these premium cans more affordable with no catch. This is the full unadulterated Apple AirPods Max experience with a choice of different colors available if you want to make things more personal for you. Dolby Atmos sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies privately, while they also block out environmental noises around you.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

Record-low price: If you're looking for more power, Walmart also has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. While it's no longer the latest model in the range, 2022's iPad Air is still a great buy right now - since it's a whole $200 cheaper. This deal is also available at Amazon for the same price.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini down to a record-low price of $399. The tablet features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $769 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon

Record low price: the latest 2024 MacBook Air M3 is down to an almost-unbelievable $949 at Amazon today thanks to an easy-to-miss coupon code. For just under $1,000 you're getting a great deal here on the latest model, which features a powerful M3 chipset and support for two external monitors. With excellent performance, 18 hours of battery life, and a superb fan-less design, the MacBook Air M3 is a great choice if you need a portable and powerful machine that doesn't completely break the bank.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

The 2020 MacBook Air is getting on a bit now but it's still one of our favorite laptops ever. Inside, you get a capable M1 chipset that's still great for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming content, or most work-from-home applications. Yeah, the bezels are a little thicker but it's a great laptop - and one that is now sitting at a rock-bottom record-low price thanks to Walmart's latest deal.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to a record-low of $299.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is just $5 shy of the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

