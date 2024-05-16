It's hard to believe you can get the latest MacBook Air M3 for just $949 right now

As deals editor I'm always on the lookout for decent prices on Apple products, and even I'm surprised that the latest MacBook Air M3 is $949 (was $1,099) at Amazon.

Granted that the final $50 of the discount is shaved-off via a coupon code that you'll need to apply at checkout (for some reason), but this is an incredible deal considering this model has just been released. While MacBook deals have steadily been improving over the past few years, it's rare to see the latest model get what's essentially a $150 price cut barely a month or two after release.

And, honestly? The M3 is a superb buy at this price. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air M3 review for a full assessment of the model, which we awarded five stars out of five and an 'editor's pick' nomination. If I really had to nitpick about this deal, I'd say that the 256GB SSD in the baseline configuration is absolutely tiny by 2024 standards, but the combination of a powerful M3 chipset, unbeatable battery life, and superb design make it the mid-range laptop to beat right now.

Overall, today's deal at Amazon is an easy recommendation and one we're not expecting to get any cheaper in the upcoming Memorial Day sales later this month. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, however, then you'll find another deal on the (much) older M1 model, which is a good option for the basics.

Apple MacBook Air M3 at record-low price

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: the latest 2024 MacBook Air M3 is down to an almost-unbelievable $949 at Amazon today thanks to an easy-to-miss coupon code. For just under $1,000 you're getting a great deal here on the latest model, which features a powerful M3 chipset and support for two external monitors. With excellent performance, 18 hours of battery life, and a superb fan-less design, the MacBook Air M3 is a great choice if you need a portable and powerful machine that doesn't completely break the bank.

Another great MacBook deal today

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The 2020 MacBook Air is getting on a bit now but it's still one of our favorite laptops ever. Inside, you get a capable M1 chipset that's still great for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming content, or most work-from-home applications. Yeah, the bezels are a little thicker but it's a great laptop - and one that is now sitting at a rock-bottom record-low price thanks to Walmart's latest deal.

If you're looking for even cheaper options, head on over to our Memorial Day laptop sales page, which is already being updated with some superb early bird deals from Dell, Best Buy, HP, and Amazon.