These noise-canceling Sony headphones are now under $100 thanks to Best Buy Black Friday deals

Sony is top of the league with its WH-1000XM4 headphones, but if you didn't want to spend $350 on a set of cups it also offers some stunning budget options as well. You'll usually find the powerful WH-C710N model for $200, but this week's Black Friday deals are dropping that price down to just $88.

That's the cheapest we've seen the wireless noise canceling headphones go for, and there's some serious value packed inside as well. You're picking up 35 hours of battery life in these performance headphones, powering impressive noise cancellation, and that leading sound quality as well. Not only that, but you can also switch to Ambient mode to intelligently allow the sounds you need to hear in when you want them.

We're also seeing Amazon competing on this offer as well, so if the Best Buy Black Friday deal below runs out you've got another shot ready and waiting. You'll find more information on this Sony headphone deal just underneath, but we're also rounding up more Best Buy Black Friday deals at the bottom of the page.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones: $199.99 $88 at Best Buy

Save $111.99 on the Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Best Buy this week. With powerful noise cancellation, a 35-hour battery life, NFC connectivity, and USB-C charging you're getting some serious value for money here, and all for the lowest price yet. Ends Sunday.

