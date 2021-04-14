These Furrion outdoor TVs can fight off rain, snow, dirt and heat

If you're a fan of the great outdoors, why not further enhance it with an outdoor TV? Furrion's latest Aurora range of weatherproof televisions makes as good a case as any for the benefits of an outdoor display to watch your TV shows and films, with the build quality to (theoretically) resist the worst of the elements while being able to enjoy the best.

There are two new outdoor TVs to reckon with, with these Aurora 4K UHD LED Outdoor TVs coming in both Partial Sun and Full Shade models. The former is a bit pricer, given the increased brightness to better cope with daylight shining against its screen, while the latter is best suited to shady locations that don't get a lot of direct light – at least, not at the times you're planning to use it.

The Aurora Partial Sun model starts at $1,499 for its smallest 43-inch size, going up to $1,999 for a 49-inch size, $2,699 for a 55-inch size, and $3,399 for its largest 65-inch size. The Full Shade model comes in the same sizes, but starts at a lower $1,299 for the 43-inch size, and goes up to $1,599, $1,999 and $2,799 respectively for the larger displays.

Come rain or shine

With an IP64 waterproof rating, these screens are fully dust-proof, and "protected from water spray from any direction", meaning it'll be well-prepared come rain or shine. Splashes from a nearby pool won't cause an issue – though you won't want to fully submerge the screen in water, in case that was on your mind, as the water rating isn't high enough for that.

Furrion tells us that both of these outdoors TVs will be on sale "late Spring" at Best Buy, Amazon, Lowe's and Target – as well as a host of regional retailers such as Brandsmart, PC Richard & Son, RC Wiley, Electronic Express, Nebrasksa Furniture Mart, Walt's TV, World Wide Stereo, and Crutchfield.

Furrion Co-founder Matt Fidler says that, “With more interest than ever in outdoor living and consumers looking to upgrade or expand their living spaces, our new Aurora lineup brings an element of luxury without compromising consumers’ budgets."

The great outdoors

Finding a good outdoor TV can be hard work, and will usually offer a price uptick over the average living room LCD, given the need for weatherproofing. We certainly wouldn't recommend dragging out the rest of your home theater system and games consoles into all-weather terrain either.

Where Furrion is notable, though, is in its pricing. The Aurora range is far cheaper than many Sunbrite TVs, though the latter competitor offers more premium specs, going up to 1,000 nits with its most advanced models.

For a lower-cost outdoor TV, the Aurora range may be more your speed – though it may be worth considering a projector that be carried outside in favorable weather conditions if you think you're unlikely to be watching in the rain or wanting a more permanently-installed piece of hardware.