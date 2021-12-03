There’s still an amazing Cyber Monday on the powerful Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

Cyber Monday is behind us, but Dell still has some incredible laptop deals available.

There's a massive $610 discount on Dell's all-powerful Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop. It's an incredible deal on a high spec laptop that’ll fulfill all your gaming needs.

The m15 R4 features a top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a 10th Gen Intel Core i9, combined with 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is a really powerful gaming laptop - you’ll be able to play games at 4K, 60fps (or more) with ray tracing enabled.

Understand, this is a ‘limited-quantity deal,’ which means there’s a finite amount of m15 R4 laptops at this price. Move fast if you don't want to miss out.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop, RTX 3070, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM: $2,809.99 Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop, RTX 3070, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM: $2,809.99 $2,199.99 at Dell

Save $610 - This is still a great Cyber Monday deal on an uber-powerful laptop over at Dell. It comes with an RTX 3070 GPU and Intel Core i9 CPU, so be ready to max out the graphics settings in your games.

This is probably one of the best ways to get your hands on an RTX 3070-equipped laptop - as Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPUs have been hard to buy. So be sure not to miss out on this massive $610 discount, that’ll have you using all of Nvidia’s latest features like DLSS, ray tracing and Reflex.

