The Mandalorian season 3 lands on Disney Plus Australia on March 1

After a slight delay, one of the most highly acclaimed shows on Disney Plus is coming back for another season once March rolls around. The very first episode of The Mandalorian season 3 will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 1, continuing the story between the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin and his little companion Grogu.

Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, this long-awaited season will put viewers right back into the action with the two heroes of the show. It’s been over two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended, and The Book of Boba Fett hit the platform back in December 2021. Star Wars fans, however, haven’t been left craving content since then thanks to the more recent release of Obi-Wan, Andor and the animated series Tales of the Jedi, expanding the Star Wars universe even further.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal in the titular role, with Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito all playing major supporting roles. This eight-episode season is directed by a variety of recognisable names, including Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Rachel Morrison (Fruitvale Station), Lee Isaac Chang (Minari), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian Chapter 12: The Seige), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), some of whom also directed episodes back in season 1 and 2 as well. Jon Favreau also returns as executive producer, showrunner and lead writer.

Home of all things Star Wars, if you want to catch the third season of The Mandalorian then a subscription to Disney Plus is what you'll need. Not only can you watch the latest Star Wars shows including Andor and Obi-Wan as well as the upcoming Ahsoka series, but you can also catch all the movies from the franchise and catch up on animated shows such as The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi as well.

Spoiler warning for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

At the end of season 2, we saw our two heroes part ways as the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker took Grogu away to continue his training in the Force, leaving Din Djarin without his little companion. This ending may have made for a fitting end for the series, but a mid-credits teaser gave a glimpse of the next show in the timeline of the current Star Wars expanded universe.

The Book of Boba Fett essentially acted as season 2.5 for The Mandalorian, with episode 5 and beyond playing an instrumental role in setting up the events for this upcoming season. Not only has Djarin been exiled from his people, but Grogu has also returned, forsaking his Jedi training with Skywalker and flying off with Djarin at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, hinting at events to come in this next season of The Mandalorian.

If you want to catch a glimpse of this upcoming season, Disney Plus has released a small featurette that you can watch right now. There’s a preview of what’s to come in The Mandalorian, as well as some behind-the-scenes and Star Wars Celebration footage to help get you excited for season 3.