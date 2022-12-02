The Mandalorian season 3 release date has been delayed – but not by much

Audio player loading…

The Mandalorian season 3 has finally been given a concrete release date on Disney Plus – and it’s only slightly later than expected.

The Star Wars TV show will make its return to our screens on March 1, 2023, having originally been slated for release sometime in February. Season 3’s official release date was revealed at Brazil Comic-Con alongside new set images and an extended version of the already released teaser trailer, which reportedly shows Grogu using the force (opens in new tab).

The Mandalorian season 3 will pick up directly after the events of The Book of Boba Fett – but if you don’t want those events spoiled for you, we suggest navigating away from this page quicker than the Millenium Falcon in hyperspace.

Based on the upcoming season’s first teaser trailer (below), we know that new episodes of the Pedro Pascal-starring series will find Mando and Grogu reunited but more alone than ever.

Full spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3's plot.

After going their separate ways at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, the pair came together again in The Book of Boba Fett episode 5, when Grogu decided to abandon his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker in favor of travelling the galaxy with his heavily armored companion.

In The Mandalorian season 3, then, it’ll be just like old times for Mando and Grogu – except it won’t. The former removed his helmet in The Book of Boba Fett and, in doing so, severed all remaining ties to his Mandalorian brotherhood. Head honcho Bo-Katan is subsequently on his case, and we expect this tension to form the narrative lynchpin of the new season.

There are several additional plot threads that The Mandalorian season 3 could tie up, too, including those concerning the still mysterious Darksaber and the Empire’s shady use of Grogu's magical blood. We know that our little green friend will be flexing even more Force-based powers in the show’s new episodes, so we’re excited to see how powerful he’s become.

"This child has magic powers, [is] 50 years old, and can see the future,” Giancarlo Esposito (who plays villain Moff Gideon) told a young fan at GalaxyCon ( via SlashFilm (opens in new tab)), “and we want everyone to know, eventually on this show, that [Grogu] could save our universe."

In other words, we’re expecting events to ramp up a notch in The Mandalorian season 3. Here’s hoping the show can maintain its winning formula and continue the hot streak established by its most recent Star Wars-set sibling, Andor, which we described in our review as “possibly the best Star Wars show yet" (making it, by extension, one of the best Disney Plus TV shows we've seen so far).

Here's that all-important release date news one last time: The Mandalorian season 3 lands on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023.