The Mandalorian season 3 may see Grogu flex even more powers

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is already a pretty powerful little being in the Star Wars universe. In season 1 of The Mandalorian, the doe-eyed internet sensation used telekinesis to block and redirect flames, force choke foes (and sometimes friends) and launch a storming Mudhorn across the desert floor.

Then, in season 2, the same Force-sensitive child meditated atop the Seeing Stone, levitating surrounding stones and creating a repellent forcefield that sent Mando (Pedro Pascal) flying.

But Grogu may have even more powers up his sleeve for The Mandalorian season 3 – including one reserved for only the most powerful Jedi.

According to recent comments made by series villain Giancarlo Esposito at GalaxyCon , Moff Gideon’s pursuit of Grogu is “for a very different reason than many people think."

"This child has magic powers, [is] 50 years old, and can see the future,” Esposito told a young fan, “and we want everyone to know, eventually on this show, that [Grogu] could save our universe."

So, in addition to levitating, choking and shield-making, Baby Yoda can apparently see the future – which is an ability we’ve come across before in the troubled visions of Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

Analysis: What does this mean for season 3?

It’s fairly safe to assume, then, that Grogu will be returning for the show’s third season, despite being whisked away by Luke for Jedi training during the dramatic season 2 finale.

We already knew Gideon was interested in Grogu because of the latter’s high midichlorian-count – which in turn led viewers to conclude that the villain’s motive lay in reproducing and wielding Grogu’s power in other beings – but it now seems the little green alien has a much higher purpose.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If Grogu can “save [the] universe,” that means the universe must be in danger. At present, that existential danger isn’t clear in the show – the main stakes have so far come from Mando’s paternal relationship with Grogu.

Interestingly, both Anakin and Luke were considered ‘chosen ones’ with a destiny to bring balance to the force. That sounds a lot like a destiny to save the universe, and if the parallels between Grogu and the Skywalkers continue, might the former have more in common with the dark side than we think?

We’ll have to wait until season 3 to find out – though that isn’t likely to be before 2022. A spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett , will be arriving first , and is anticipated to arrive in December 2021.

The best movies on Disney Plus