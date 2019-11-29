The Echo Dot is down to its lowest price ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here, with thousands of discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming consoles, toys, and much more. Some of Amazon's most popular Black Friday deals include its own devices, including the best-selling Echo Dot.



For a limited time, you can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for $22. That's a $28 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the compact speaker. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Echo Dot deals in your region.)



The Echo Dot smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and control your smart home devices. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, news, and more, all completely hands-free. The compact smart speaker can also play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Echo Dot and an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker. Popular Amazon devices tend to go fast, so make sure to snag this amazing discount while you can.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $22 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's a massive $28 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more fantastic offers with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals that are happening now.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on the Echo Dot where you are below.