The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 laptop gets a massive $350 price cut

While Dell's Presidents' Day sale might be over, the retailer still has incredible laptop deals that you can shop right now. For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 laptop on sale for $499.99 when you apply the coupon code LTINSP137AFF at checkout. That's a $350 discount and a fantastic price for the 2-in-1 laptop.



The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touch display, which allows you to view your screen from a wide range of angles. You're also picking up 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-8265U processor that provides ample power for all your entertainment. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop also allows you to easily switch between four different modes - tent mode, stand mode, laptop mode, and tablet mode.



As we mentioned above, to receive this fantastic discount you must apply the coupon code LTINSP137AFF at checkout. We don't know how long Dell's offer is valid, so you should take advantage of this amazing sale now before it's too late.

