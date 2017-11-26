The best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2017

Update: Black Friday is over, but you can already check out the best John Lewis Boxing Day sales and deals.
Yep - the clue was in fact in the name, and Black Friday has actually ended. Admittedly a little later than you might have expected what with the whole Cyber Monday thing, but it’s definitely completely over now. Pretty much.
This Black Friday sales period has seen Nintendo’s Switch star, 4K TVs sell like hot-cakes and headphone deals galore, but it has now officially passed.
As always, John Lewis has been a major player through this annual sales period and if you just didn’t manage to find the thing you wanted don’t worry too much, there’s always the Boxing Day sales.
And, if you’re lucky a few of the deals below may stay active for a few hours or even days, so we’ll let them ride for a while. Happy hunting
One of the advantages of stopping by at John Lewis during the Black Friday 2017 period is that there's such a variety in terms of the bargains to be had. While we'll be focusing on their gadgets and electricals, it's a good stop for homeware, clothing, furniture and design items, too.
Read on to explore the John Lewis Black Friday 2017 bonanza, and have fun shopping!
John Lewis Black Friday deals
Google Home Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker - now just £34 (was £50)
Not a fan of the bigger Google Home? This Mini puck-shaped edition fits in the palm of your hand, and offers all the same smart features. It's now £15 cheaper for Black Friday.
Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop save £400
This is an absolutely incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad 320, Intel Core i5, 14-inch - now £499.95 (was £599)
This lightweight and good-looking laptop is powerful enough for work and play, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. There's a great £99 off for Black Friday.
MSI GS60 6QE Ghost Pro Gaming Laptop - now £1280 (was £1599)
Gaming laptops don't come cheap, so when they at least come discounted it's worth jumping on them. This MSI laptop is a powerful bit of kit with Intel i7, 16GB of RAM, HDD and SSD drives as well as an Nvidia GTX 970M graphics card - it should have no problems running your Steam library. It's reduced to clear as well with more than £300 off.
Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6in - reduced to £499 (was £650)
You won't find a better deal on this two-in-one laptop, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It boasts an incredible screen and great battery life, making it extremely versatile. Get £150 off today.
HP Pavilion 17-ab301na Laptop - now £749.95 (was £1,099.95)
Usually £1,099.95, this HP laptop with a Core I7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB screen and a 17.3-inch full HD display will be £350 off for Black Friday, down to £749.95.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - now £299 (was £399)
Looking for a good quality Android tablet? You've found one with the Tab S2. John Lewis has knocked £100 off this model in black, gold and white versions. It's thin, light and has 32GB of internal storage.
Oculus Rift Headset and Touch Controllers - now £349 (was £400)
Get an amazing deal on the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, complete with Touch Controllers. With low-latency constellation tracking and advanced display technology, it plunges you into the heart of the action – and now there's £50 off.
Samsung The Frame Art Mode TV, 43-inch - get £120 off
When you're watching it, The Frame is an Ultra HD certified TV. The rest of the time, it's a stunning picture frame that displays art and blends seamlessly into your home. Not only is this amazing TV discounted by £120, it also comes with a free customizable bezel, a six-month Art Store subscription, and a complimentary photo shoot.
40-inch Samsung 4K TV for under £350 - save £120
If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung. 40 inches might not be big enough for your main TV, but this is perfect for a bedroom or spare room
Panasonic 55-inch 55EZ952B OLED HDR 4K TV - save £199
You can always rely on a Panasonic TV to deliver stunning visuals, and this 55-inch 4K HDR OLED is getting a great £199 discount, bringing the price down to £1,799.10.
Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ93 Super Zoom Digital Camera - £359.95 (saving of £120 and get £60 cash back)
Looking for a compact camera that does a whole lot? Then the Panasonic LUMIX is worth a look. This model boasts 4K Ultra HD, 20.3MP, 30x Optical Zoom, and even comes with a with case and additional battery kit.
Q Acoustics M3 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - down to £229 (was £300)
Beef up your TVs audio with this all-in-one Bluetooth soundbar. Reduced by £70, it has NFC built in too, letting you easily stream tunes from your NFC-enabled mobile device.
Q Acoustics M4 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - save £60
Now priced at just £269, this beefy soundbar is equipped to enhance the sound of your movies and your mobile tunes with its built in NFC connectivity. Save £60 for yourself here.
Sony HT-RT5 5.1 Wi-Fi Home Cinema - cut to £299
Want surround sound without a tangle of wires? This package offers 5.1 sound and NFC mobile connectivity with two wireless Bluetooth satellite speakers. It's £110 off for Black Friday.
Apple Air Pods - £143.50 (£15 saving)
Apple lit the world alight when it got rid of the headphone jack but where the company taketh away, it giveth Air Pods. These are true wireless earbuds and given it's unusual to see Apple products discounted we're glad to see some savings.
Save up to £200 on MacBooks and iMacs
We don't often see big discounts on Apple products, so Black Friday is the time to get them if you can. John Lewis is offering between £50 and £200 off selected MacBooks and iMacs just now.
Amazon Echo Dot - save £15
Amazon's innovative little smart speaker is a voice-controlled and handy virtual assistant, allowing you to control a surprising number of things with your voice. John Lewis has the cheapest price even ahead of Amazon – just £34.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99)
Pure Evoke C-F6 DAB + Wi-Fi all-in-one speaker - £120 off
This is one of our absolute favourite speaker systems, offering a CD player, DAB+, Bluetooth and Spotify Connect all in one attractive box. It's currently £120 off at John Lewis, and comes highly recommended.
Google Home Hands-Free Smart Speaker | Now £77.50
Google Home's Assistant is one of the best AI helpers we've tried, letting you search the web, control smart home devices and more. The Google Home speaker is now £50 off.
UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - now £84.99
The UE BOOM 2 is one of our top-rated Bluetooth speakers, with great sound and waterproofing it making it a poolside favorite. Down to £84.95, that's a saving of £45.
Naim Audio Mu-so QB Wi-Fi speaker - now £499 (was £620)
This striking cube-shaped speaker will raise hell with AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal compatibility. It's set to be discounted by £150, and comes with a 90 day Tidal trial.
2x UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speakers, Stone Grey - £119.98 (was £150)
Get £30 off two of these superb speakers from Ultimate Ears. Our reviewer called them some of the best waterproof speakers you can buy, and this deal on a pair is a bargain!
Bose QuietComfort QC25 headphones - £129 off
Stylish noise-cancelling cans for your iPhone - and for just £159. These are definitely worth a look, and a listen
Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones | Reduced to £199.99
With £1000 off, these cans, offering wireless Bluetooth, Hi-res audio and NFC connectivity are a great over-ear option. They're noise cancelling too, keeping unwanted external noise out. At the moment only the champagne version is in stock.
Apple Watch Series 3, Cellular 38mm Space Grey - £30 off
The latest Apple Watch with its own cellular connectivity is selling like hot cakes, and John Lewis' £30 off takes this classy wearable down to £369
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Casio Unisex Core Casual digital watch - now £24
Who needs a smartwatch when you can turn back the clock for some retro chic? This old-skool Casio digital watch is a steal at just £24, price matched by John Lewis.
Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 - down to £129.95
Sphero's BB-8 app-enabled droid toy stole hearts when The Force Awakens came out, and now Sphero has turned its app-powered magic to R2-D2. John Lewis is slashing £50 off the price.
DJI Mavic Pro Combo Kit + SD Card - now £1,099
With 27 minutes of flight time and 4K recording abilities, this drone deal comes complete with a 32GB SD card, letting you record your breathtaking flights with £260 off - although it's currently out of stock.
DJI Phantom 4 Drone and DJI Goggles, White - save £50
This awesome bundle includes an advanced DJI Phantom 4 drone, capable of shooting 4K video, plus a super comfortable set of goggles for hands-free flying that puts you in full control of photo and video capture. Fly away with a great deal today.
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater - now £229
Now this is a serious bargain. Dyson's gear always comes at a high premium, but the AM09 – perhaps the finest fan on the market – is a whopping £150 off at John Lewis this Black Friday weekend.
3x Philips Hue colour changing light bulbs - now £99.90
Set the mood with three colour ambience bulbs for the price of two. You can control the Philips Hue bulbs through a mobile app, or any other smart device in your home.
Philips Connect Smart Shaver Series 7000 - 50% off (now £150, was £300)
John Lewis is knocking off 50% from this app-connected shaver for Black Friday, bringing its price down to just £150. Your wallet can enjoy the benefits of a close shave - although it's currently out of stock.
iRobot Roomba 651 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - just £329.99
Take the fuss out of housework by leaving the intelligent iRobot Roomba to take care of your floors, with a variety of brush heads and edge-cleaning tools.
Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum - save £170
This powerful upright vacuum cleaner is designed specially for animal-lovers, and will make light work of pet hair – even on deep-pile carpets. Walk off with it for just £199 today.
KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Red | Save £120
This powerful stand mixer makes baking a breeze, whether you're kneading bread, whipping cream or beating batter. It looks amazing too, and is a real bargain at £279.
John Lewis on Black Friday 2017: what you need to know
No matter what you're shopping for this Black Friday, John Lewis should be in your plans somewhere, whether you're heading to the high street or just opening up a web browser. The retailer is bound to have plenty of tempting tech deals on offer, and you get the added bonuses of free delivery, click-and-collect options, and a minimum two-year guarantee on all electrical goods.
John Lewis says Black Friday is "the perfect time to stock up on Christmas presents", and to help you along the retailer is promising even more hot deals in appliances, TVs, computers and other gadgets than the ones already listed above. Don't forget you've got the benefit of the Never Knowingly Undersold policy, a price promise that's been in place since 1925 and which applies all year round, not just Black Friday 2017.
Simply put, it means John Lewis will happily match any better offer you come across online, as long as John Lewis sells it. Find a better price for what you're after, and John Lewis promises to match it.
If you want to stay up late, the remaining deals should be going live on the John Lewis site as soon as the clock hits 12am on Black Friday 2017, and the deals will just keep going - you can look forward to bargain prices across the weekend and during Cyber Monday 2017 as well, in every department.
The top 5 John Lewis Black Friday deals last year
1. Lenovo Yoga 900S
We love a convertible laptop or two, and so does everyone else apparently - the was on sale for less than £1,000 at John Lewis last year, a very popular deal.
2. Microsoft Xbox One S
What about that then? John Lewis has had the slimline console on offer with either Gears of War 4 or FIFA 17 for £279.95, which are very good bundles for gamers.
3. Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
4K prices continue to drop across the board and the Samsung UE40KU6020 40-incher was available for a mere £349 - complete with Freeview HD, Playstation Now and PurColour.
4. MacBook Air
The lives on and continues to be popular, and during last year's Black Friday event, John Lewis was offering the slimline laptop for £849, a hefty discount of £100.
5. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
The Galaxy S6 Edge launched in 2015 but is still a great phone, and could've been yours last year for just £399.95. Let's hope for some similarly impressive deals this time around.