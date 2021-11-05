The best headphones of 2021 drop to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking to score an early Black Friday deal on the latest and greatest headphones, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Sony's brilliant WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $248 (was $349.99) at Amazon. That's a massive $102 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the noise cancelling headphones.



Named the best headphones of 2021, Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones were a top-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, which is why today's deal is so incredible. We don't expect the price to drop any lower during the official Amazon Black Friday deals event, so we'd snap up this bargain now before it's too late.



If you're looking to save on earbuds, Amazon also has the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 on sale for a record-low price of $128 (was $199.99).

Sony Black Friday headphone deals

Image Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Amazon

Save $101 - Amazon just dropped Sony's brilliant WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones down to $248. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible early Black Friday deal. The wireless headphones feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provide 30-hours of battery life. View Deal

Image Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $72 - You can now get the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $128 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The wireless earphones feature Industry-leading noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life. View Deal

The Sony WH1000XM4 are widely regarded as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The wireless headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor, plus up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.

More Black Friday headphone deals

