The best Dell Black Friday laptop deals you can still get right now - while they last

Dell isn't done with it's Black Friday laptop sale, which will run until 8 a.m. EST ahead of their expected Cyber Monday laptop sale, and there are some incredible deals on offer.

For starters, there's the new Inspiron 14 5000 laptop with 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 14-inch FHD display running Windows 10 Home in S-mode for just $379.99, a $70 savings.

If you're looking for something a bit more powerful, there's the Dell XPS 13 - one of our highest-rated laptops of the year - starting at $649 with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch full HD InfinityEdge display (non-touch).

If you procrastinated and now you're looking for a good Black Friday gaming laptop deal, there's the Alienware m15 R3 - one of the best gaming laptops of 2020 - starting at just $1,599.99 for a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD 300Hz display with 3ms response time.

Look below for all the best deals we found so far - while they last.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for Cyber Monday deals in your region).

Dell Laptops Under $500

Cheapest Price Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1: $399 $249 at Dell

Save $150 - This very affordable Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Windows 10 (S-mode) laptop is loaded with a seventh-generation AMD A9-9420e CPU with Radeon R5 graphics, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash storage, and a 11.6-inch 1336x768 HD display. It's definitely not the most powerful unit out there, but for the price it's more than enough for basic computing use. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000: $549.99 $449.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop has the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU with Intel UHD integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD display (non-touch), making it perfect for people on the go who work a stylish laptop that just works when they need it to. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Get a full Windows 10 Home experience for less than $400 with this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop, loaded up with an AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1366x768 HD display (non-touch).View Deal

Dell Laptops Under $1,000

Packing An 11th-Generation Intel Core i5 Dell Inspiron 15 5000: $729.99 $629.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Save big on the new Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display thanks to this late Black Friday deal over at Dell.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,549.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $550 - When it comes to 2-in-1 convertible laptops, it's hard to beat the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.4 full HD+ (1920x1200p) 16:10 aspect ratio InfinityEdge touch display.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This absolute stunner of a laptop comes loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch full HD display.View Deal

Dell Laptops Over $1,000

Save Big On The Latest Model XPS 13 2-In-1 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,249.99 $1,129.99 at Dell

Save $120 - Save big on the latest Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch 16:10 full HD+ (1920x1200p) touchscreen display.View Deal

Dell XPS 15: $1,349.99 $1,049 at Dell

Save $300 - This Dell XPS 15 with ninth-generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU comes packing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p InfinityEdge non-touch IPS display with up to 500 Nits of brightness - a mighty configuration for a bargain while this deal lasts.View Deal

Dell XPS 17: $1,999.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

Save $250 - Get the latest Dell XPS 17 laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDRR6 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SS, and a huge 17-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920x1200p) InfinityEdge Display for $250 off at Dell right now.View Deal

Dell Gaming Laptops

Fantastic Performance For Less Dell Alienware m15 R3: $2,249.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $650 - Slay the competition with the Dell Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD 300Hz display with 3ms response time.View Deal

Dell G5 15: $909.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $260 - Get powerful gaming for less with this Dell G5 15 gaming laptop with a 10th-generation Intel i5-10300H and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display. View Deal

Dell G3 15: $959.99 $849.99 at Dell

Save $110 - Supercharge your gaming for less with this Dell G3 15 gaming laptop with a 10th-generation Intel i7-10750H and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display.View Deal

