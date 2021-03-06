The Apple Watch 6 cellular has just hit its lowest price yet in Amazon's latest deals

Apple Watch deals have been quite a regular fixture over at Amazon these past few weeks, however it's rare to see the cellular version of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 go for as little as $429.98 (was $499).

This $70 saving brings this cellular version down to its lowest price yet, and only $45 more than the standard GPS Series 6. Overall, it's a great buy if you're looking to snag a top-end smartwatch and cut the cord to your smartphone... figuratively speaking.

Going cellular means that with this particular device you'll be able to stream music directly from your watch, use apps, and even make and receive calls without having to be synced with your phone. This is particularly handy if you're partial to making use of your device while at the gym or while out for a run as it'll enable you to leave that heavy phone at home.

Of course, aside from the cellular capability the Apple Watch Series 6 is by itself one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now. Yes, it's expensive, but the beefy new processor, blood oxygen monitoring and ECG features make for some pretty awesome performance and innovative apps indeed.

Before you jump in with this Apple Watch deal however, remember that'll you'll also need to factor in a data plan for your device to get that cellular connection set up. This will incur a bit of extra cost, though luckily it's pretty cheap at most carriers - Verizon is $10/month for example.

Apple Watch Series 6 (cellular): $499 $429.98 at Amazon

