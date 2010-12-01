Queen pops on 3D specs for Narnia premiere

The latest 3D blockbuster got the royal seal of approval this week, as Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip attended the world premiere of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

It is the first time that the Queen has donned a pair of 3D specs to watch a flick at a Royal film performance.

Twentieth Century Fox and Walden Media staged a pre-movie show before the Queen arrived, with X Factor star Joe McElderry belting out songs from the soundtrack to the film to the crowds of punters in Leicester Square.

The Queen and Prince Philip met up with members of the cast and crew at the Odeon Leicester Square prior to the screening.

Twentieth Century Fox UK MD Cameron Saunders introduced the Queen to director Michael Apted and his production team, as well as cast members Anna Popplewell, Will Poulter, Skandar Keynes, Georgie Henley, voice of the Lion Aslan Liam Neeson, and Simon Pegg, who voices the mouse Reepicheep in the movie.

Screenwriter and actor Julian Fellowes delivered the Royal address to the cinema prior to the movie, noting that the first Royal film performance was held at Marlborough House way back in 1916.

The Royal Film Performance raises cash for The Cinema & Television Benevolent Fund, a charity of which the Queen is patron.

