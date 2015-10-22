MythBusters to bust their last myth next season

With 2,950 experiments undertaken and 248 episodes in the can, the team at the beloved show MythBusters will officially be calling it a day at the end of next season.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the 14th and final season of MythBusters will premiere on the Discovery Channel on January 9, 2016.

According to the exclusive interview, stars Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman have known the end of the line was coming for a while now, and have set out to send the show off on a high note, with the pair determined to "find the most awesome example of each category and build on our past history."

A fitting farewell

Savage also stated that the show will "pay homage to this thing that's changed our lives," and that the "finale will go out with a bang, as everyone would expect."

In celebration of its longest running show, Discovery will be airing a huge marathon of every MythBusters episode from December 23, 2015.

As to what the pair will be doing next, Hyneman teased that they exec producing a new scripted show at CBS, and while he couldn't specify what it was about, Hyneman did say that "it's going to knock some people's socks off."