How to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert full show online

Update: You can watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert full show online for free via a CBS trial, as explained below. The live stream is every night at 11:35pm ET from the same websites.

Starting a new job is tough. Sometimes you need to change locales, mix up your schedule or have an awkward lunch with new coworkers. Sometimes you have big shoes to fill (like David Letterman's) and, if you're Stephen Colbert, you're required to transform from one of the best political satire writers in the US, to one of its new favorite late night hosts.

Thankfully though, if you're as talented as Colbert is, it shouldn't be a problem.

The first episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert debuted last night, September 8, at 11:35 pm EST / PST on CBS, and featured Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush, and actor and producer George Clooney, alongside Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

Colbert delivered his devilish wit and charming disposition, and absolutely knock "the nation" dead with his on-screen antics.

If you haven't seen it, the question remains: How can you watch it a day late without being a dollar shorter? Here are the best ways to watch it without doing something Colbert would disapprove of.

Watch Late Show with Stephen Colbert via CBS

The best place to live stream The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is CBS All Access, if you don't want to be left out of the loop tomorrow.

There's free and then there's 'free'

The television network is giving away free trials to the service starting today, though you'll need to enter in some credit card information as collateral. CBS promises not to charge you during the free online streaming trial, but also probably hopes you forget to opt out of its online video service.

If you don't cancel in the six-day time limit, you'll be automatically charged $5.99 monthly until you cut ties. We should note that CBS All Access includes more than just Colbert, in case you're into more than just Late Night TV, and it streams to Chromecast and Roku.

Watch Late Show with Stephen Colbert free

What's more free than this free trial? Watching the Late Show online without having to fork over your credit card information at all.

Don't worry, Late Show's Stephen makes money through other means

You can watch the show right after it airs on CBS.com, so there's going to be a delay between when the episode airs and the online video gets posted. It won't be live streamed through either of these methods.

It turns out that Late Night with Stephen Colbert won't be on Netflix or Hulu, since CBS has no deal with the popular streaming content websites. You'll just have to go to the Tiffany Network's website.

Watch Late Show with Stephen Colbert on a TV

Last up, if you want to take a more traditional route to watching TV, you can tune in five days a week via a digital antenna, which is available from retail electronics stores and Amazon for about $15 to $20.

Almost as good as sitting in the Late Show audience

Just plug it into an open HDMI port on your TV, change the channel to your local CBS affiliate station and prepare to watch the former Colbert Report host try his new shtick.

You'll then be able to watch Late Show with Stephen Colbert nightly, Monday through Friday, at 11:35 pm. It's appointment television, but you can't beat free, America.