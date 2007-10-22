Western Digital announces eSATA for TiVo

Western Digital, best known for its wildly popular hard drives, announced today that it would start doing business with TiVo.

According to the company, its latest product, My DVR Expander, is designed to expand the recording capacity of existing DVR systems. It will now work alongside TiVo Series3 and TiVo HD DVR systems.

My DVR Expander

Although the drive has been out for a few months, it has yet to gain any traction in the recording industry. Both TiVo and Western Digital expect the new partnership to help My DVR Expander become a more prominent player in the DVR space. And with the ability to record 300 hours of SD programming or 60 hours of HD programming on its 500GB hard drive, it seems like that goal may be possible.

"We're thrilled to team up with WD to enhance the personal viewing experience on TiVo by providing subscribers with an easy-to-use solution that allows them to get even more out of their DVR with extra hours of space for more of the content they enjoy," said Jim Denney, vice president of product marketing, TiVo.

"With the growth in HD content available today, DVR capacity becomes more important to our subscribers who do not want to miss a minute of their favourite TV shows."

The price for the 500GB My DVR Expander is $199.99 (£97) and it is available now.