Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung: score up to $1,500 in savings on 4K and 8K QLED TVs

If you're looking to score a Super Bowl TV deal on a premium display, then Samsung's latest sale has you covered. The tech giant is blowing out its 4K and 8K QLED TVs with up to $1,500 in savings, just in time for the big game. To help you find all the best offers, we've rounded up the best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals for you just below.



Our favorite Samsung bargains include the art-inspired The Frame TV, marked down to $1,399.99 for the 55-inch model. If you want to splash all out for Samsung's stunning 8K QLED TV, you can score a massive $1,500 discount on the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K display, which brings the price down to an all-time low of $3,299.99. And last but not least, if you're looking for a cheaper Super Bowl TV deal, you can get this Samsung 55-inch 4K Crystal Smart TV on sale for just $429.99 (was $499.99).



See more of today's top Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below, and if you're looking for more bargains, you can see our main Super Bowl TV deals guide with discounts from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $429.99 at Samsung

Save $62 – If you don't want to splash all out for a QLED display, Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals also include cheaper sets like this 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $429.99. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include the best-selling The Frame TV – and the retailer has this 55-inch set on sale for $1,399.99. The QLED display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale includes a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range Q70A series with the 55-inch display on sale for a record-low price of $849.99. The QLED TV is essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80A but has a less advanced edge-lit backlight display instead of full array.

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $700 - Score the stunning Samsung Neo-QLED TV for $1,499.99 thanks to the massive $700 discount in today's Super Bowl TV deals. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness, as well as Samsung's excellent Tizen OS and an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gamers on PS5 or Xbox Series X looking to max out their games at 120Hz in 4K resolution.

Samsung 75-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,799.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,500 - If you're looking for a Super Bowl TV deal on a massive 75-inch display, Samsung has the powerful Neo QLED 8K TV on sale for a record-low price of $3,299.99. The 2021 set delivers a premium picture thanks to the Neo Quantum processor 8K and features a super slim design with an ultra viewing angles for a cinema-like picture experience.

More Super Bowl TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also see more upcoming bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales of 2022.