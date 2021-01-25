Super Bowl TV deal: this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy

Upgrade your television in time for the big game with this Epic Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99). That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the premium QLED TV.

Super Bowl TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - For a limited time, you can score a $200 discount on the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

This Samsung QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 65-inch set delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K processor. The Q70T Series TV will even look great when you're not watching it, thanks to the Ambient Mode+, which allows your TV to blend into your space with enticing visuals. The smart TV also has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use your voice to browse channels, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



This is the best deal we've seen for this particular model and a fantastic price for a big-screen QLED TV. The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, so time is running out to upgrade your TV before the big game.

Today's best Samsung Q70T QLED TV deals Reduced Price SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED... Amazon Prime $999.99 $797.99 View Samsung QN55Q70T 55" 4K... Crutchfield.com $797.99 View Reduced Price Samsung - 55" Class Q70T... Best Buy $999.99 $799.99 View Reduced Price Samsung 65 inch TV 2020 QLED... Dell $1,297.99 $1,097.99 View Show More Deals

You can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals and the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales that are happening now.