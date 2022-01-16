Trending

Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy: Sony's 85-inch 4K TV gets $400 slashed off price

The Super Bowl is officially less than a month away, and Best Buy is kicking things off with epic TV deals that you can shop right now. Our favorite bargain that we've spotted is this massive 85-inch 4K smart TV from Sony that's on sale for $2,399.99 (was $2,799.99). That's a whopping $400 discount and the best deal we've found for the X91J Series TV.

Super Bowl TV deal

Sony 85-inch X91J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,799.99

Sony 85-inch X91J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - If you're looking for a massive Super Bowl TV deal, Best Buy has this stunning Sony X91J Series display on sale for $2,399.99. That's the best price we've found for the 85-inch 4K TV, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor and Full-Array LED.

This Sony 85-inch 4K TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. Sony's X91J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor, which results in a super-smooth experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. You're also getting HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, plus the Google TV features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Save $170 – If you're looking for a cheap mid-size TV, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K display from TCL on sale for just $329.99. TCL's 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.9

TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $230 - This week's Super Bowl TV deal of the week is this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $599.99. That's a massive $230 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen display. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, and a handy voice remote.

LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99

LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy
Save $310 - If you're looking a big-screen display under $1,000 in today's Super Bowl TV sales, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for $869.99. The LG display packs a powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
