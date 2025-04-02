Best Buy has a massive TV sale ahead of the Final Four: shop big-screen TVs from $259.99

The Final Four is scheduled for this Saturday, and if you're looking to upgrade your display, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer has some incredible TV deals right now from brands like Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $259.99.



March Madness TV deals coincide with clearance prices on last year's best-selling TVs as brands get ready to release new 2025 models. That means you can score a highly rated display at a record-low price. I've listed the nine best TV deals for the Final Four below, including a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays that are all on sale for impressive prices and offer excellent value.



A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,399.99, this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $349.99, and this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $319.99.



The Final Four is scheduled for Saturday, and the championship game will take place on Monday, April 7. That means time is running out to score a new TV at a discounted price to watch your favorite team.

The best Final Four TV deals at Best Buy

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia 55-inch QF Series QLED 4K Fire TV : was $399.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy A QLED display for only $259.99 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, resulting in bold, bright colors and life-like images. You're also getting Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL Q5 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $549.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy The TCL Q5 4K TV boasts incredible QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, so you are guaranteed to have everything required for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action films. Gamers will be pleased with the 120Hz refresh rate and TCL's Game Accelerator 240. This is an impressive TV for the price that anyone on a budget should put at the top of their Final Four viewing list.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but this is an excellent option if you're on a tight budget and want a big display to watch your favorite team.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99 - a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a bi-screen budget TV to watch the Final Four, this Insignia 75-inch display is an incredible deal at only $449.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

