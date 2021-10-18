Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are at a record low price

We'd already picked out the Sony WH-1000XM4s as one of the hottest items to look out for in this year's Black Friday deals. It seems Amazon was listening, as the retailer has the lowest price yet on some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and superior sound quality.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are now just $248 (was $349) as part of the Epic Amazon Deals promotion. This latest discount of over $100 marks the biggest price cut we've seen on the top-rated Sony headphones. The last (and only) time we saw them fall so low was during this year's Amazon Prime Day. Before that, a reduction to $278 was the best price you could find.

A new addition to this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, though, is the possibility of 10% cashback if you're an Amazon Prime member and pay with an Amazon Prime Card. With that extra money off, we truly haven't seen the top Sony headphones for anything less.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $248 at Amazon

Save $102 – The Sony WH-1000XM4s are generally considered to be one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can buy, so you'll want to snap up this record low price while you can. Previously, they had only been reduced by around $70, but this current discount matches the deal we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day. It's a terrific price so don't miss out.

As we reach the midpoint of October we're starting to see more and more early Black Friday deals at various stores. The prelude to the massive Amazon Black Friday sale, the Epic Deals event has offered a steady stream of discounted tech throughout October.

No worries if you're not ready to make a purchase just yet. We're following all the best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals this year and will keep you up to date with all the cheapest prices.

For other options, why not have a browse through all the Black Friday headphone deals we're expecting to see this year or some of the top offers available below.

