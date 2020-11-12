Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones drop to lowest price ahead of Black Friday

If you need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still among the best headphones you can buy, even though they were recently usurped by the WH-1000XM4 – and now they've dropped to their lowest-ever price at Amazon in a stellar early Black Friday deal.

Costing $349 at launch, you can get the XM3s for just $226.99 – and while the price had recently dropped to around $240, this is by far the best price we've found for the noise-cancelling headphones. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $226.99 at Amazon

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this top early Black Friday deal from Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Sony WH-1000XM3.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headset topped TechRadar's best wireless headphones list for two years, and while that honor now goes to the Sony WH-1000XM4, they're still a great buy for anyone looking for some premium ANC cans. With noise-cancellation technology that is quite frankly outstanding, a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, and an understated design that appeals to most, these Sony cans are a great investment.

If you're suffering from a noisy working environment or need a little bit of peace from the kids, then these cans are simply some of the best you can buy right now.

If you have a little more cash to spare, then it's well worth checking out Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. These upgraded cans come with improved noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, audio upscaling, and multi-point connectivity – and while they are a little more pricey, we're hoping to see some discounts over Black Friday.

Not in the US? check out the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals in your region below.