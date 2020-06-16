Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones now $70 cheaper thanks to latest Amazon sale

Looking to bring some music to your ears? Perhaps you need a little peace and quiet in your busy household or commute. Well, the best in class Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are just $278 (was $349) at Amazon right now.

This $70 discount brings that initial hefty investment on these premium headphones down to a level that's actually fantastic value for most consumers. Not only are these headphones built to last, but they feature a whopping 30-hours of battery life, great sound, and probably the best active noise canceling you can get right now.

We've consistently ranked these headphones at the very top of the best wireless headphones you can buy for two years running now, so we don't hesitate to recommend these to anyone. This sale price is also one of the cheapest we've seen on these headphones so far, with there only being one cheaper deal over their entire lifetime at Amazon.

If you'd like to read more about these fantastic wireless headphones, you can head straight to our Sony WH-1000XM3 review where we go into depth about why we like these cans so much.

Not in the US? Check out the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals in your region below.

