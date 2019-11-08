Sony WH-1000XM3 early Black Friday deal: $70 off the top noise-canceling headphones

Of all the wireless headphones we tested in 2019, only one was crowned the best noise-cancelling headphone of 2019 – and that’s the Sony WH-1000XM3.

Why? Well, they offer some of the best noise-cancellation in their price range, plus are Hi-Res Audio compatible and sound great.

Typically this pair of noise-cancelling cans go for $350 brand-new, but Amazon has them on sale today for $280, meaning $70 off their regular price. This is one of the best deals we’re going to see on the headphones before Black Friday, which starts in another few weeks. In fact, it just be the best price we’ll see all season.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones $350 $279 at Amazon

If you're a frequent traveler or suffer through a loud commute on public transit in the morning, the WH-1000XM3 are a godsend. With exceptional noise-cancellation tech and superb musicality, they help tune out the outside world while making your music sound great.View Deal

We'll continue to watch out for more headphone deals as they pop up ahead of Black Friday, so rest assured, if we see something better in the meantime we'll let you know.