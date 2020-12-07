Sony WH-1000XM4 deals drop back down to Black Friday price lows

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals were some of the best discounts over Black Friday - but we quickly saw that record low price rise back up by $20 last week. However, Best Buy has just marked these industry leading cups back down to their Black Friday sales price. That means you can grab the ANC headphones for just $278 right now (down from $349.99), but move quickly as this cost is likely to rise again soon.

However, if this Sony WH-1000XM4 sale is still looking a little pricey, you'll also find Sony headphone deals are hitting the older Sony WH-1000XM3 model. In fact, you can grab them for just $218.99 at Amazon this week, down from a $349.99 MSRP.

The lowest we've seen the last gen go is $229, so you're getting an excellent price here, even if they do miss out on some of the latest features like automatic voice detection for pausing. That said, they still have that great noise-cancellation and sound quality overall. They are also our favorite pair of headphones before they were superseded by the newer M4's and still a top recommendation.

You'll find these Sony headphone sales just below, but you'll find plenty more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals around the world further down the page as well.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Lowest price Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the latest and greatest to hit the market. You're getting that powerful active noise cancellation that the XM3s are so well known for, as well as punchy audio quality and new features like DSEE Extreme upscaling, auto pause, and multiple connections.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $254 $218 at Amazon

The previous generation of Sony's flagship headphone line has been sitting at $250 - $270 over the past few months, but you can grab them for just under $220 this week. You're still getting top quality noise cancellation, though without some of the more complex algorithms and features of the newer model.

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

The latest release is still on sale at a number of retailers in the US, but if you're in the UK or Australia you can also find all the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region just below.

More Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

You're dropping a few features to grab the previous generation at this price, but if you're looking to stick to a smaller budget the Sony WH-1000XM3 deals below may well offer up some gold. You'll find the lowest prices from around the web in our comparison chart here, from the US, UK, Australia and more.

We're bringing you all the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals and Sony WH-1000XM4 sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're not sold on the brand yet, take a look at the latest noise-canceling headphone deals available right now.