Sony hints that PSVR 2 is coming to PS5

With the PS5 now officially out in the wild, it looks like Sony may be turning its attention to a successor to PlayStation VR - perhaps a PSVR 2?

In a recent interview with Japanese publication AV Watch (via Nibel on Twitter), Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president of platform planning and management, Hideaki Nishino, hinted that we may see the PS5 getting its own VR experience separate to that of the PS4's PSVR hardware.

"I would like to expect the PS5 to have a VR experience that is appropriate for the PS5," Nishino said. "I can't comment any further, but I'm looking forward to it [laughs]".

Next-gen PSVR

(Image credit: Sony)

While PSVR hardware and games do work via backwards compatibility with the PS5, Sony has already confirmed that we won't see any new PSVR games on the new PlayStation.

So, while Sony hasn't officially confirmed that a successor to PSVR is definitely on the way, all signs seem to point to the company working on a successor to its last-gen hardware.

But what would PSVR 2 look like? There have been plenty of rumors about what Sony's new virtual reality could make use of, with patents pointing to features such as prescription glasses with eye-gaze tracking , finger sensors and more.

Hopefully, it's not long until we hear what Sony's official plans for the future of VR are - and we can't wait to see what it has up its sleeve.