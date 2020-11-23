Buy an Oculus Quest 2, get the excellent Asgard's Wrath for free

Are you a new owner of the superb Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset? Then you're in for a treat – you might be able to pick up the superb Norse mythology VR adventure, Asgard's Wrath, absolutely free.

To mark one year of the Oculus Link feature being available (the the feature that allows wireless Oculus Quest headsets to play PC VR titles over a compatible USB-C wired connection), Oculus is giving away Asgard's Wrath to anyone who activates a new Oculus Quest headset between November 20, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

All you'll need to do is have the Oculus PC app installed, plug in a compatible Oculus Quest 2 VR cable and check your app's store library to grab the game for free.

Ts and Cs

There's a couple of things to note here – Asgard's Wrath is a bit bloody, so it's only available to users 18 years or older, which (now that your Oculus headset is tied to a Facebook account) will rightly make it unavailable to younger players. The game must be downloaded before January 2, 2021, or you'll lose it, and, perhaps most important to note – it's PC based. Though Oculus Quest titles can be enjoyed wirelessly and download straight to the headset, any using the Oculus Link feature and a USB-C cable will be played off your PC. So you're going to want to check Asgard's Wrath's minimum specs before you get too excited.

Find out more about the giveaway by clicking here.

It's a great offer, and a great game – Asgard's Wrath is a premium adventure, one that really shows off the potential of high-powered VR gaming. The Oculus Quest 2 has singlehandedly reignited the potential of VR, being a forward-thinking, well spec'd standalone device before you even take its PC-based capabilities into consideration. It's one of our favourite gadgets of 2020, making our products of the year list.