Sonos Beam smart speaker is now on sale

In the midst of all of the Prime Day deals for Sonos speakers and Bluetooth speakers , you probably aren’t interested in paying full price for your TV sound system or general music needs.

But, we think Sonos’ latest soundbar could be worth making an exception.

The Sonos Beam Soundbar , a compact smart speaker that will fit in front of a 32-inch TV or higher and uses Sonos’ TruePlay calibration tech to fill the dimensions of your room with rich soun just went on sale today.

You can buy it directly from Sonos , or on other retailers’ sites like Best Buy and Amazon for $399 / £399 / AU$599.

The Sonos Beam comes with Alexa support and recently added AirPlay 2 and Siri support; furthermore, Sonos promises Google Assistant support will arrive on Sonos Beam and other recent Sonos speakers in the near future.

That makes Beam the only smart speaker that will support all three major voice assistants. So, whichever smart home deals or bargain TVs you buy on Amazon Prime Day, Sonos Beam can probably slot right in, both physically and technologically.

Along with voice support, the Sonos Beam offers a wide selection of groundbreaking features, including a Night Sound mode that lowers the bass to keep your sleeping roommates happy; and Speech Enhancement, which singles out and amplifies dialogue to improve clarity during action scenes, especially for the hearing impaired.

Before buying, make sure the dimensions (650 x 100 x 68.5mm) work for your current TV. Then, check if that TV has an HDMI ARC port, which the Sonos Beam requires to connect.